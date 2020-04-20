Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts ...
By M. Bouffant

Four and twenty blackbirds, baked in a pie ... Wha'? Different kind of "baked"? O.K. then.

A call to activism from Mock Paper Scissors ('though not from Tengrain).

Life continues: Mark Evanier leaves his house & does a good deed w/ a stranger whose face he never saw. At a Mickey D's.

There is one hell of a lot of stupid for Zandar to fight. It's so stupid as to be suicidal. Own those libs!!

Sensing a theme: his vorpal sword looks at the lemmings.

Cancelled election talk from Balkinization.

Not really a bonus: Sorry to see Scholars & Rogues close their doors; you may have the time to look at their archives now.

By M. Bouffant. Submissions more than welcome, at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.