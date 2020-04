Avedon's Sideshow - Sanders? Cuomo?

Bad Attitudes - sound familiar?

Bark Bark Woof Woof - blood on their hands;

Homeless on the High Desert - jackbooted thugs kicking in your door?

No More Mr. Nice Blog - TRUMP WANTS REVENGE;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and is listening (you can also read it) to Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!