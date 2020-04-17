d r i f t g l a s s - the Face Masque of the Red Death;

eclectablog - why is COVID-19 so deadly for black people?

First Draft - does anybody really know what time it is?

Just an Earthbound Misfit, I - Trump and Xi and the failure to act;

The BradBlog - millions of dollars worth of food, milk destroyed by producers.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is listening to (you can also read it) Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!