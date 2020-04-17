Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By blogenfreude

d r i f t g l a s s - the Face Masque of the Red Death;

eclectablog - why is COVID-19 so deadly for black people?

First Draft - does anybody really know what time it is?

Just an Earthbound Misfit, I - Trump and Xi and the failure to act;

The BradBlog - millions of dollars worth of food, milk destroyed by producers.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is listening to (you can also read it) Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.