'Doctor' Donald Trump Declares That Mere 'Embers Of Corona' Will Remain In The Fall

Donald Trump is not a Doctor. He barely graduated college. He is an idiot. He cannot read. He can barely speak. Yet, he stood on stage on Wednesday and told the American people that coronavirus probably won't come back in the fall. He is livid about a Washington Post report that quoted CDC director Robert Redfield (who IS a doctor) as saying that the "second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating."

'Dr.' Trump said the following, with zero evidence or medical training:

"It won't be coming back in the fall, though, that it was. It will becoming back in smaller doses that we can contain. The doctor was saying, and I spoke to him at great length, he was saying should it come back together, now you have the flu and the embers of corona. And in my opinion, from everything we've seen, everything we've witnessed. What we've we will not go through. Just gone through, we will not go through - embers of corona, and you could have some a big flu- you could have, they could combine, if system. and if they come together -- it's not great. But we will not go through what we went through for the last two months."

Pushback was FAST.

"REPORTER: I understand that the United States will certainly be more prepared in the fall, but how can you say that it won't come back in the same level that it has today? TRUMP: It is estimate..it might not come back at all, Jeff. He's talking about a worst case scenario where you have a flu and you have some corona and if it does come back, it's not going to come back and I've spoken to 10 different people...not gonna be like it was. Also, we have much better containment now. Before nobody knew about it. Nobody knew anything about it. Now if we have pockets, little pocket, we are going to put it out. It's gonna go out and it's gonna go out fast. We are all going to be watching for it. But it is also possible it doesn't come back at all. REPORTER: I understand containment, but I don't understand how you don't know that it won't come back on a big scale. TRUMP: I didn't say it's not. I said that if it does, it's not gonna come back near what we went through. You could have a mess where they come at the same time. And if they come at the same time, the flu isn't the greatest thing in the world, Jeff. It isn't the greatest thing."

Literally, the only thing Trump said that was true is that if the flu and a 2nd wave of coronavirus come together, it would be "a mess." There is zero evidence to show that we won't have a 2nd wave. There is no evidence that a 2nd wave wouldn't be as bad as the 1st. Viruses get stronger, not weaker. People that avoided infection the first time may be more lax on their social distancing and be more likely to get sick during the 2nd wave. If the flu and coronavirus 2.0 hit at the same time, ER's would be overwhelmed even more rapidly than they have been when just dealing with coronavirus over the last few months.