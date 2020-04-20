Peter Navarro Lies, Blames WHO For White House Screw-ups

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro lied through his teeth to Maria Bartiromo about sending PPE to China and what the WHO told them about the virus in the early days. Worse yet, he gave a nod to the conspiracy theory that the virus was hatched in a Chinese lab.

"I mean, first of all, the virus was spawned in China," Navarro said. Second of all, they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization. The third thing they did was basically hoard personal protective equipment, and now they are profiteering from it."

Uh. Here's a Washington Post article from April 18th debunking that last lie.

U.S. manufacturers shipped millions of dollars’ worth of face masks and other protective medical equipment to China in January and February with encouragement from the federal government, a Washington Post review of economic data and internal government documents has found. The move underscores the Trump administration’s failure to recognize and prepare for the growing pandemic threat.

Oh, but Navarro was not finished. Not by a long shot. He leaned right in to the absolutely bogus conspiracy theory that the virus was spawned in a Chinese lab.

"What we know is that the ground zero for this virus was within a few miles of that (P4) lab," he lied, knowing Patient Zero has not yet been identified. "If you simply do an Occam's razor approach that the simplest explanation is probably the most likely, I think it's incumbent on China to prove that it wasn't that lab. So that's number one."

So prove a negative, then? For this administration, it's just the way it works.

But wait for it! Here comes the BIG WHOPPER LIE O'THE DAY.

"But, more importantly, we know that for a critical six-week period of time, China used its influence at the World Health Organization to hide the virus from the world," he said. "This was a time where that virus could have been contained in Wuhan. Instead, five million Chinese people went out from Wuhan and propagated the virus around the world."

Uh, hello, Peter Navarro, you smarmy two-bit liar. Here's what REALLY happened at WHO during that time frame, again via the Washington Post:

More than a dozen U.S. researchers, physicians and public health experts, many of them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were working full time at the Geneva headquarters of the World Health Organization as the novel coronavirus emerged late last year and transmitted real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump administration, according to U.S. and international officials. A number of CDC staff members are regularly detailed to work at the WHO in Geneva as part of a rotation that has operated for years. Senior Trump-appointed health officials also consulted regularly at the highest levels with the WHO as the crisis unfolded, the officials said.

Yes, read that again, especially the part where they "transmitted real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump administration."

Trump and his lackeys can never take responsibility, but the record is clear to anyone who actually reads or does a bit of research: Donald Trump's administration knew about the virus and chose to ignore it until they couldn't, causing thousands of Americans to die needlessly.

He should be tried for his crimes in the Hague and Peter Navarro can stand right next to him.