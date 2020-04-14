Politics
Republicans Push Absurd Excuse For Loss In Wisconsin

Watch the Morning Joe crew crack up as Republicans make the worst excuse ever for their loss in Wisconsin.
By Frances Langum

Congratulations to Jill Karofsky and the many people in Wisconsin and around the country who made her election possible. The judge celebrated her victory with appropriate social distancing, ha.

And Morning Joe couldn't hold back the laughs as Mika read aloud the Wisconsin Republican Party's notice that "the election was rigged."

It was rigged! They rigged it, forcing thousands of voters to wait in long lines during a pandemic to cast their ballots. The Supreme Court helped the rigging. And still...

