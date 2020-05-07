Colorado GOP Chair Ordered Volunteer To Change Primary Election Results

“How in the heck is the Republican Party going to go out and say we’re for the rule of law except when it applies to us — we can do whatever we want to?” Bremer said. “That’s not my Republican Party.”

Hahahaha! I'm laughing so hard, let me catch my breath. Because it sure sounds like the Republican party I know!

Ken Buck, the Trump-loving congressman from Colorado, is also his state's GOP chair. Via the Denver Post:

At issue is the Republican primary for the District 10 seat currently held by Sen. Owen Hill, who’s term-limited. State Rep. Larry Liston and GOP activist David Stiver both ran for it. To qualify for the November ballot via the caucus and assembly process, a candidate must receive 30% of the vote from Republicans within the district. During a district assembly in March, Liston received 75% of the vote and Stiver just 24%, according to documents filed later in Denver District Court. Stiver complained the election was unfair, and the issue was taken up with the state central committee, which agreed, Buck said in an interview Wednesday.

The party's central committee voted in the conference call to settle the matter by putting Stiver on the ballot. But district chair Eli Bremer balked at the order.

“Do you understand the order of the executive committee and the central committee that you will submit the paperwork to include Mr. Stiver and Mr. Liston on the ballot, with Mr. Liston receiving the top-line vote?” Buck said on the call. “Uh, yes, sir, I understand the central committee has adopted a resolution that requires me to sign a false affidavit to the state,” Bremer replied. “And will you do so?” Buck said. Bremer: “I will seek legal counsel as I am being asked to sign an affidavit that states Mr. Stiver received 30% of the vote. I need to seek legal counsel to find out if I am putting myself in jeopardy of a misdemeanor for doing that. ” Buck: “And you understand that it is the order of the central committee that you do so?” Bremer: “I will consult with counsel. Yes, sir, I understand the central committee has ordered me to sign an affidavit stating that a candidate got 30% who did not. And I will seek legal counsel and determine if I am legally able to follow that.”

Bremer refused. A friendly lawsuit was filed to support him, and the judge ruled Monday that any certificate of designation filed with the Secretary of State’s Office showing Stiver as a candidate would violate state law -- because he did not receive at least 30% of the district’s votes.

Here's the kind of Republican Ken Buck is:

I SWEAR I COULD NOT MAKE THIS UP.



Ken Buck called the federal bill that contains stuff like automatic voter registration an attempt to "steal our elections and skew those rules" JUST LAST YEAR. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HAKDYueHbt — Taniel (@Taniel) May 7, 2020

The soul of the GOP. Or lack thereof.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO):

“...a lot of hype about fatalities. I don’t know anybody that wants to be the person who says, '33,000 deaths is okay, but 100,000 is not acceptable.' But that’s what officials are elected to do.” https://t.co/DaI4mqieRZ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 15, 2020

Ken Buck sent a strong message to the gun-grabbing Beto. https://t.co/agkObUPVbQ — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) March 13, 2020

Rules are for the little people. Ken Buck is a Republican, damn it!