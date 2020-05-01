Friday News Dump: White Thugs With Guns Are Special, And Other News

Imagine. Imagine a mob of black men with guns storming Michigan's state capitol or BLOCKING THE ENTRANCE, as happened this week:
This is inside the Michigan State Capitol at the doorway to the Legislative Chamber today April 30, 2020. Now, do you think African Americans, Latinos or anyone who had a deep spray-on tan could have made it this far inside alive while armed like this? #COVID19 #WhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/7Zhbi6l3lc
— rootwoman123 (@rootwoman123) May 1, 2020
No masks.
No mental capacity.
A #MAGA mess.
Protesters pour into Michigan Capitol calling for end of state of emergency - CNN https://t.co/XVF713oBkO
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 1, 2020
If these assholes with weapons in Michigan want to prove how tough they are. Put down you damn toys gear up and go to the hospitals to help people. That’s bravery. These are chicken shits with guns
— American Veteran (@amvetsupport) May 1, 2020
Armed protestors demonstrating against Michigan's lockdown rallied in the state's capitol buildinghttps://t.co/QkLHcVCiv6 pic.twitter.com/8YYfNpY5qh
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 1, 2020
Just wondering how this would have played out if a group of muslim protesters armed with guns had stormed into a US legislature...https://t.co/BmYBPcCc1C
— Anton Enus (@AntonEnus) May 1, 2020
In blow to protesters demanding reopening, Michigan court rules state's stay-at-home order does not violate constitutional rights https://t.co/OIGAY3kO0v pic.twitter.com/kvZoqRLv3Y
— The Hill (@thehill) May 1, 2020
At what point can we call the armed, non-PPE-wearing "protesters" that stormed the Michigan Capitol terrorists? #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/1L2M528vbM
— Mike (@michaelbrazell) April 30, 2020
I remember when unarmed, peaceful demonstrators in Wisconsin were arrested for singing.
Not to mention Jane Fonda being arrested every Friday.
But aggressive white men armed to the teeth, forcing their way into the capitol and threatening the governor, no problem.
— Gary Andover (@andover_gary) April 30, 2020
Louisiana lawmakers remotely VOTED BY MAIL to roll back an expansion of VOTE BY MAIL for voters.
Yes, you read that correctly. https://t.co/tEFeClLfBZ
— Jennifer Waisath Harris🧂 (@jwharris) April 30, 2020
“Signs and banners are banned from the building to prevent potential damage to the architecture,” but guns are allowed in the Michigan statehouse. And that, my friends, is the lunacy of America’s gun laws in a nutshell. #mileg https://t.co/r0uY9upWAH
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 1, 2020
How have we gotten to this? The majority of Americans want better background checks, gun safety. But we are allowing these kind of weapons into our legislative chambers? https://t.co/PGL09bko8f
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 30, 2020
***
🚨🚨BIDEN says Reade’s allegations aren’t true, and says he will instruct national archives to produce any responsive documents. pic.twitter.com/N8Lp61BMJd
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 1, 2020
America needs a GI Bill for healthcare workers | Opinion https://t.co/bodDNDwEbK
— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) May 1, 2020
“One of the nation’s poorest states, with a small population flung across 122,000 square miles, New Mexico quickly accomplished what for the United States as a whole seems elusive: widespread testing for the deadliest pandemic in a century.” https://t.co/eIemgVkOg8
— Frederick Deknatel (@freddydeknatel) May 1, 2020
I don’t think I’ve said this loud enough, so here goes: Every economist I know believes that the single best way to ensure a robust recovery is to beat the bug. There’s no economic health without public health.
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 1, 2020
Tucker Carlson: There’s new evidence that young children do not spread the Coronavirus
Marc Siegel shortly after: It is not true that children don’t get it and it is not true that they can’t spread it pic.twitter.com/L0YK49JEij
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 1, 2020
Biden and Sanders reach deal on delegates to national convention https://t.co/Af3cJv2LoN pic.twitter.com/CJhIko8l4R
— The Hill (@thehill) May 1, 2020
Swedish town uses chicken manure to deter gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/9zrN4xlFRw pic.twitter.com/FlGeHZO1Tw
— NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) May 1, 2020
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine intentionally takes a slow approach as other states rush to reopen https://t.co/79BnbnPqps pic.twitter.com/FxMgrtRf2W
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 1, 2020
'Fresh Prince' Cast Gets Emotional In Tribute To Late Uncle Phil https://t.co/HWjkOzyJCX
— TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2020
The Secret Service rented a room at President Trump’s Washington hotel for 137 consecutive nights in 2017 — paying Trump’s company more than $33,000 — so it could guard Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while he lived in one of the hotel’s luxury suites. https://t.co/1lTtWpGTRq
— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 1, 2020
Jerome Corsi, the commentator who narrowly escaped charges in Mueller probe, meant to email Zev Zelenko, a White House-allied doctor, about a hydroxychloroquine project. He instead emailed Aaron Zelinsky, the Mueller prosecutor. A new probe has begun... https://t.co/WoghPSuEHR
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 1, 2020
Trump to leave White House on Friday for first time in a month https://t.co/S4iIlVA0FZ
— blmohr (@blmohr) May 1, 2020
The story behind what really happened with Le’Veon Bell and the Jets: https://t.co/kUK9tNBDwj pic.twitter.com/j6cxfOfWQp
— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 1, 2020
"Very few Senate Republicans are stupid enough actually to believe the Fox bubble bullshit machine...[The rest] just don’t seem to care, so long as those deaths are slow enough that they don’t get in the way of November," writes @therickwilson.https://t.co/7sG2Cx7pCl
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 1, 2020
I could not support this more strongly. What’s they are asking for is so incredibly reasonable, protective equipment and sick leave.
In fact, it’s a mystery why the federal government hasn’t mandated that they have it. https://t.co/gtfwgGn4tF
— Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) May 1, 2020
GOP senator warns Democrats could flip Georgia https://t.co/L3tPVFx8Ay pic.twitter.com/BdA2XP0ilX
— The Hill (@thehill) May 1, 2020
Today in Orwell
While rabid dog poser POTUS Trump minimizes the toll, government orders 100,000 new body bags
Mind bending
https://t.co/6qZrJptWyK via @nbcnews
— Herbert (@HHooversGhost) May 1, 2020
The economic toll continues to mount with 30 million Americans now out of work during the pandemic, and many others are saying they’ve been unable to file their jobless claims, @jolingkent reports. pic.twitter.com/NdQkTrlXJj
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 1, 2020
Really interesting piece. https://t.co/QHCTQIdUTr
— Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) May 1, 2020
'This nation is at the mercy of a criminal administration.' The @GOP don't give a damn about this country, because all they care about is staying in power at any cost. History will not be kind to @realDonaldTrump, and his den of thieves. https://t.co/F3IxLjimdw #FridayThoughts
— Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) May 1, 2020
One furloughed worker took this lesson from all the obstacles she encountered: “I think they do this for people to give up.” https://t.co/3agLKZ3F4U
— The Upshot (@UpshotNYT) May 1, 2020
Five weeks after social distancing began, Mass. coronavirus hospitalizations and cases remain high. Why so little improvement? https://t.co/pyrzXqf3Eb
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 1, 2020
.@SenDuckworth tells @Lawrence that Trump is “needlessly exposing” West Point cadets to coronavirus by forcing them to return to New York for his address that could impact military readiness if they get sick. https://t.co/60sUV1YDuN pic.twitter.com/tknxqZydVm
— The Last Word (@TheLastWord) May 1, 2020
Turns out that 19th-century political campaigns offer some tantalizing clues for 21st-century presidential candidates, writes Jon Grinspan https://t.co/HGlmCIy0oW
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 1, 2020
She’s lying as she says this, everybody. Just fyi. https://t.co/86RGNZPSmg
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 30, 2020
Precisely as we were warned would happen during the impeachment hearings. And, as it happens, also grounds for impeachment. https://t.co/fyXvJQp8jz
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 1, 2020
Amazing.
Louisiana lawmakers remotely VOTED BY MAIL to roll back an expansion of VOTE BY MAIL for voters:https://t.co/QYNYbYhUbd
— Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) April 30, 2020
Brace yourself to cry for this woman and her newborn son. https://t.co/fgQHUv3Kc1
— Rosa Goldensohn (@RosaGoldensohn) April 28, 2020
DEPT. OF ADORABLE OR AT LEAST NICE
Wait for it.... LOL
Bro I’m crying pic.twitter.com/frDHaUViw4
— TheDevilHerself 🧘🏾♀️✨ (@StillRockLocs) May 1, 2020
this is kai kai having a pool party with his duckling friends
(von.jakoba IG) pic.twitter.com/X5TvF75hUd
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) April 29, 2020
Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020
'The Goonies' cast had an online reunion and it's everything our Gen X hearts could hope for - Upworthy https://t.co/CYYWiUJ9Tt pic.twitter.com/8BkXVTqpFC
— URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) May 1, 2020
Sing it out! Sing it for the world!#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/t72fbZGU93
— Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) May 1, 2020
Double rainbow appears during clap for carers tribute 🌈🌈https://t.co/jUbdcbIiTZ
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 1, 2020
Upworthy is one of my favourite instagram accounts to browse through every day to remind myself to be humble: pic.twitter.com/sKbVAaZdxg
— B.🤴🏽 (@gin__thin_) May 1, 2020
Crazy kittens, to make up to the ones that I’ve traumatized with the Tarantula 😏
pic.twitter.com/LY1AfnExh8
— 🍃🌺🍃ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ🍃🌺🍃 (@LepapillonBlu) April 30, 2020
This is a mashup of 2 of my most favourite things! I hope it brings you as much joy as it did me. Thanks @Upworthyhttps://t.co/m5aHH6eLrx
— Cameron Eby (@CammerJammer) April 30, 2020
Nurses create see-through masks so deaf father can read lips during birth of newborn daughter https://t.co/Os8eK7E8f8
— The Independent (@Independent) April 28, 2020
Puppy can't contain his excitement seeing himself on TV 😂 pic.twitter.com/btP4DMUNEH
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 1, 2020
🌏 FOLLOW THE PUPPY ON A VIRTUAL VACATION - PERFECT FOR A #Lockdown TRAVELLING EXPERIENCE 👌
🧴👏 RETWEET if this helped you forget #COVID19 for a while#StayHome #dogs #dogsoftwitter #fridaymorning #fridayfeeling #Vegan #GoVegan #Animals #pets #USA #uk
pic.twitter.com/RflJofOaUO
— 🌱 Culinary Conscience ⓥ (@Ethica11y_Vegan) May 1, 2020
In Istanbul, a stray cat mom took her baby to the ER. Doctors and paramedics helped the baby and took them to a vet. pic.twitter.com/mv3y5s5djd
— Kittens (@kittensfolder) April 29, 2020
The Happy Pants Ranch is an independent, donation reliant animal sanctuary and rescue in North Kent.
Cats, dogs, cows, sheep, goats, ferrets, fish, tortoise, snakes, pigs, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks, turkeys.
All saved, thanks to Amey @HappyPantsRanch ✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/cHZeo6KyKV
— Vegan Unity Day (@veganunityday) April 30, 2020
And finally... tra la, it's May!
Put down your keyboard, wash your hands, and have a wonderful weekend!