Friday News Dump: White Thugs With Guns Are Special, And Other News

Imagine what would have happened if these were black men with guns.
By Susie Madrak

Imagine. Imagine a mob of black men with guns storming Michigan's state capitol or BLOCKING THE ENTRANCE, as happened this week:

