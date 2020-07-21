2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Napolitano: Trump's Portland Thugs Are Unconstitutional

Fox and Friends once again schooled on the Constitution by Anthony Napolitano.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Once again, Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano had to break it to the Fox News audience that Trump's secret police are engaged in unconstitutional behavior.

ANDREW NAPOLITANO: The federal government can use federal assets to protect federal property. Stated differently, the Department of Homeland Security can send police into Oregon to protect a federal courthouse in Oregon, use that as an example.

They can't supplement or replace the police. They can't go throughout the streets and say, ‘Hey, you’re committing a crime. We’re going to arrest you.’”

They certainly can't do what they have been doing in Oregon, which is arresting people without a warrant and without probable cause, holding them for a few hours and then letting them go. So they have to be restrained and they have to confine their activity to the federal property.

Their law enforcement duties must absolutely be confined to the protection of federal assets, so says the Constitution, which leaves the general police power in the hands of the cities and states and not the federal government.

And they have to wear uniforms that identify them. They can't wear fatigues with a piece of tape that says ‘police.’ Why not? Because if you have an encounter with one of them, you are entitled to know the name of the human being with whom you are having an encounter.

They can't get in the slippery slope of gradually enforcing local law and gradually replacing police.

I understand the president's motivation and I share some of it. Two of these cities, Seattle and Portland, are a mess, but they have chosen political leaders who want it to be a mess and the way to clean it up is through the political method not through the use of federal force.

Of course, the purpose of the segment was to enthrall Fox viewers with more B-roll of "Antifa violence" to gin up terror of "the Left" coming for their guns and daughters. Running footage of the same guy with a spray paint can over and over again, signals to their nursing home viewership that LITERALLY THOUSANDS of masked revolutionaries are on their way to their front door, the end.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us