Echidne of the Snakes - on gender roles and Trump's masks;
Encyclopedia of American Loons - #2339: Damon Thompson;
First Draft - selfishness;
The Carpentariat - for Trump, the convenience of a COVID return;
The Mahablog - on gaffes and VP picks.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and has listened to Sarah Kendzior's new book Hiding in Plain Sight. You can also read it. It is as eye-opening as the Gaslit Nation podcast.
To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!