Darwinfish 2: The Republicans' whole strategy seems to consist of projection.

Progressive Eruptions: The pandemic is real. The president is a hoax.

Hackwhackers: Trump may not care about worker safety, but the AFL-CIO does.

The Daily Irritant: Republicans should just stop talking about the Holocaust.

Bonus link: Some skilled Trump pwnage (found via Hackwhackers blog mentioned above).

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!