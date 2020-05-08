Twitter Laughs Hard At Tomi Lahren, Again

Tomi Lahren is just comic relief on a hard Friday like today.
To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!!
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 7, 2020
Tomi was unaware that nearly all Pride parades have been canceled. She didn't get the word because the "pro-eternal (?) shutdown cheerleaders" didn't complain about it. They moved their events online and stayed home. Unlike certain Republican groups.
Twitter was there to tell her.
They’ve already been cancelled and we didn’t make a big stink about it and protest. We understood it was for the greater good and the health of ourselves and others. A concept you and your other “conservatives” are unfamiliar with. pic.twitter.com/Kidfh4SKVq
— it’s johnny bitch (@Iceman81X) May 8, 2020
