Republicans In Disarray: Rudy Giuliani Attacks John Bolton

John Bolton's new book is giving the Trump administration agita and they are suing to stop its release.

Bolton proved himself a craven moneygrubber by not testifying during Trump's impeachment. That said, he has information that Trump feels is damaging to his re-election. The book might open up other new investigations into his erratic behavior.

The American people should hear about what he has to say and then decide for themselves.

Ed Henry, co-host of America's Newsroom, brought on Rudy Giuliani to defend the Stable Genius. Henry brought up Ukraine.

“Is it true that you the president may be worried about what John Bolton is going to write about Ukraine?” Henry asked.

Giuliani replied, “If he said I was a hand grenade, the guy was an atomic bomb. Come on! From what I know of what he’s saying about me, he’s not telling the truth. And I think I’m in a pretty good position to prove it.”

Trump's not the liar, everybody else is!

Giuliani said that Bolton has made many ridiculous statements in his career, including a "desire for war," which he characterized as "sick."

I concur with Rudy's depiction of Bolton's warmongering, but that doesn't mean he's going to lie about what he witnessed as Trump's NSA.

And Rudy should look in the mirror. He's been the sickest of the sick of Trump's surrogates -- and his insanity helped get Trump impeached by the House.

Fox News' Ed Henry replied, "But he was the president’s national security adviser-- You’re calling him sick. The president picked him to be in this powerful position, and he’s now coming out and wants to speak. Why can’t he say what he saw?”

Trump supposedly only hires the best of the best. If he's "sick" then why was he put in a top level position on foreign policy and national defense?

Rudy said, “I’m happy to have him do it and I’m happy to respond to it because he’s a backstabber. The fact is he never came to me and gave me those concerns. If he was concerned about that, if the man were a man rather than a backstabber, he would have talked to me.”

Many of Trump's picks for his administration that have turned against him and become "liars and backstabbers" simply because they want to discuss the chaos in the Trump White House.

And being a backstabber doesn't mean he's lying.

Backstabber: one who betrays a trust or an allegiance

Let's not forgot about Trump's decade long personal attorney Michael Cohen and what he disclosed about Trump. Cohen was immediately dismissed as a "liar" by Trump and the entire Fox News lineup.

The ones who have betrayed this nation are Giuliani and Trump.

Period.

