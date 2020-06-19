Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Katie Hopkins BANNED From Twitter For Breaking 'Abuse And Hate' Rules

Twitter finally had enough of Katie Hopkins hate speech.
By Red Painter
Image from: YouTube Screenshot

Katie Hopkins is an English "media" person who has built a brand based largely on racism, classism and hate. She was The Apprentice on 2007, and also wrote for The Sun and the Daily Mail. Oh, and she was on Celebrity Big Brother. Her social media accounts have been filled with repugnant and vile views, vitriolic rants, and memes about social class, race, migrants and obesity. She has been involved in libel lawsuits based on her statements and writing, and actually had to pay settlements to victims.

She is, unsurprisingly, a Donald Trump supporter, and loved his Muslim Ban. Donald Trump appreciated her support and thanked her, calling her a "respected journalist" (snark).

Twitter has suspended Hopkins in the past, but only for limited periods of time. It is unclear what led to the permanent ban.

Twitter's statement was pretty boilerplate:

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us - abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken. In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy."

Twitter was very excited:

Perfect:

