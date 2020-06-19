Katie Hopkins BANNED From Twitter For Breaking 'Abuse And Hate' Rules

Katie Hopkins is an English "media" person who has built a brand based largely on racism, classism and hate. She was The Apprentice on 2007, and also wrote for The Sun and the Daily Mail. Oh, and she was on Celebrity Big Brother. Her social media accounts have been filled with repugnant and vile views, vitriolic rants, and memes about social class, race, migrants and obesity. She has been involved in libel lawsuits based on her statements and writing, and actually had to pay settlements to victims.

She is, unsurprisingly, a Donald Trump supporter, and loved his Muslim Ban. Donald Trump appreciated her support and thanked her, calling her a "respected journalist" (snark).

Twitter has suspended Hopkins in the past, but only for limited periods of time. It is unclear what led to the permanent ban.

Twitter's statement was pretty boilerplate:

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us - abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken. In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy."

Twitter was very excited:

Katie Hopkins, despicable racist and all-around terrible human, has been permanently banned from Twitter.



One of her last tweets: complaining about food-insecure children being fed during a pandemic.



https://t.co/lwlTDq1kTH — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 19, 2020

In celebration of Katie Hopkins being suspended, I wanted to share this gem again pic.twitter.com/WUnqxNuJ3J — b (@notallbhas) June 19, 2020

The Twitter employee who got to press 'delete' on Katie Hopkins' account. pic.twitter.com/ntRmEzNxOg — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) June 19, 2020

Love to see horrible racist Katie Hopkins get deplatformed. https://t.co/JFRbeWPEbP https://t.co/z7RbVDerU5 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 19, 2020

The President of the USA praised Katie Hopkins, quote tweeted her and RTed her.



She has now been permanently banned for "violations of our hateful conduct policy"



This is the leader of the USA in 2020. pic.twitter.com/QvcgICAKmS — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) June 19, 2020

Trump has retweeted Katie Hopkins countless times despite knowing she is a hatemonger who called for a "final solution" on Muslims, referred to migrants as "cockroaches" and promoted anti semitic conspiracies. Ask yourself why? https://t.co/IGKE7R1ZKT — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 19, 2020

Perfect: