Mike Pence Lets It Slip: Fox News Is About Re-Electing Trump

The Vice President joined Trump TV's morning show and performed his usual duty of obfuscating and lying about Trump's reaction to the death of George Floyd, his pro-law enforcement support of the police over BLM, and his phony declarations that the administration has helped Black America more than anybody before them.

Host Brian Kilmeade told Pence that even the friendly Rasmussen polls are bad, and asked if he was worried about the recent very negative polling against Trump.

The VP went on a long rant about the 2016 election and then claimed the media is in cahoots with the Democrats to overthrow Trump, but he framed it curiously not to offend his current sycophants.

Pence said, "I sense a tremendous amount of enthusiasm [for Trump's reelection] despite present company excepted, present network excepted, despite the overwhelming opposition not just from Democrats but from their allies in the media."

In other words, Pence thanked Fox News for being pro-Trump and helping with his reelection campaign.

The function of any credible news outlet is to report on facts as they are given and not rewrite what was said and done or try to reinterpret his intentions regardless of the words and actions spoken by Trump.

By the way, the polling in 2016 turned against Hillary after the former head of the FBI James Comey produced his October surprise by bringing Clinton's emails back to the forefront and in effect claiming there would be more investigations into her private server. And Hillary won by almost 3 million votes. Ahem.

Both Trump and Clinton's personal pollsters said their polling turned after Comey's revelations.

Also, Trump is now the incumbent president with the bully pulpit. He's not a "what have you got to lose" candidate any longer, so vastly negative polls for his first term are not outliers, but reflections of his presidency.

A lot can still happen before November, but these polls are not "ginned up" or "rigged" against Trump -- they are accurate snapshots of how the electorate is reacting to the disastrous Trump presidency.