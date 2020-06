Will Tell Stories for Food: A local perspective on Minneapolis and outside agitators.

You Might Notice a Trend: The long night of Trump's denigration.

Racism Review: Black rights protests – a new era?

Healing Minnesota Stories: An open letter to white clergy on George Floyd’s murder and the current unrest.

Wonkette: Cop saves his favorite special proud boys from getting teargassed like commoners.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.