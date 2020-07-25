Dr. Fauci Gets His Own Topps Baseball Card

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch at Thursday's season opener in DC, which pitted the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees. The pitch was such a curveball that it was impossible to catch - which is Fauci's motto about COVID - don't catch it!

But seriously, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - and most brilliant member of the White House COVID task force, is a true Nats fan, often sporting a mask with Nats logo on it. In honor of his pitch, Topps put out a limited edition baseball card - which will only be on sale for 24 hours. Get yours here.

Topps Now has made a Fauci first pitch card. Will sell as many as they can in 24 hours for $9.99 and then it’s never sold again. pic.twitter.com/TPhpfbFeL3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 25, 2020

The Nats put out this statement:

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series championship title."

Twitter LOVED IT:

Dr Anthony Fauci, threw out the first pitch to restart baseball.

He's a doctor, not a pitcher.?pic.twitter.com/aZr0js3IWP — Bill Maxwell ? ByeDon2020 (@Bill_Maxwell_) July 23, 2020