‘Enough Is Enough’: New Ad Features Trump Gestapo Attacks On Navy Veteran

Christopher David is the 53-year-old Navy Vet from Portland who asked Trump's goons why they were doing what they're doing. For this they sprayed chemical agents directly in his face and broke his hand in two places.

From the video:

Heroes fight for America. Trump fights against it.

Christopher David is a true American hero. He sacrificed for the United States in the Navy and was within his constitutional rights to join the protests in Portland. On the other hand, Donald Trump has unlawfully sent federal forces to Portland to attack American citizens.

As the election nears, and Trump's poll numbers continue to tank, his tactics will get more destructive as he launches an assault on the American people. We must honor true heroes like Christopher David, and follow his lead and stand up to Trump and make it clear that #EnoughIsEnough!