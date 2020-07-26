Everyone, Stop Freaking Out: Paw Patrol Has Not Been Cancelled

The whining about cancel culture coming from the White House has reached epic levels when Kayleigh McEnany actually said that Paw Patrol, a Nickelodean Jr. cartoon featuring rescue dogs who are first responders, was cancelled due to "cancel culture."

She was lying.

The shows official twitter account had to put out a tweet, reassuring fans and parents, after this blatant lie was said from the White House:

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

McEnany said:

"[Trump's] also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that 'PAW Patrol,' a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show 'Cops' was canceled. 'Live PD' was canceled. LEGO halted the sales of their LEGO city police station."

Oh, LEGO also did not "halt" their sales of any police related items. In fact, it still remains for sale on their website. Definitely not cancelled.

Twitter rejoiced:

PAW Patrol 1

Trump White House 0 https://t.co/C93suhl255 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 25, 2020

In case you missed it: PAW patrol had to fact check the White House.



Next up: a coronavirus update from Doc McStuffins. — Crutches&Spice ♿️ : Rude For A Disabled Person (@Imani_Barbarin) July 25, 2020

If the White House can’t even give out correct information about #PawPatrol to the public...



It sure does makes you wonder what they’re saying about the Pandemic — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) July 25, 2020

Lego confirms they have not discontinued making police station sets, and Guru Studio and Spin Master Entertainment confirmed Paw Patrol has never been canceled and do not know why @PressSec said that during today’s White House press briefing. https://t.co/CwCfPyagcO — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 24, 2020

LEGO actually debunked this in early June

We are not removing any LEGO sets from sale. Reports otherwise are false. — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 4, 2020

We have reached the point in this reality show where cartoons and kids building sets are having to fact check the White House Press Secretary for lying to the American people. Keep up the good work, Kayleigh!