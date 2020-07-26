2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Everyone, Stop Freaking Out: Paw Patrol Has Not Been Cancelled

White House Propaganda Minister, Kayleigh McEnany, claimed Paw Patrol had been cancelled. She was lying.
By Red Painter
The whining about cancel culture coming from the White House has reached epic levels when Kayleigh McEnany actually said that Paw Patrol, a Nickelodean Jr. cartoon featuring rescue dogs who are first responders, was cancelled due to "cancel culture."

She was lying.

The shows official twitter account had to put out a tweet, reassuring fans and parents, after this blatant lie was said from the White House:

McEnany said:

"[Trump's] also appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that 'PAW Patrol,' a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show 'Cops' was canceled. 'Live PD' was canceled. LEGO halted the sales of their LEGO city police station."

Oh, LEGO also did not "halt" their sales of any police related items. In fact, it still remains for sale on their website. Definitely not cancelled.

Twitter rejoiced:

LEGO actually debunked this in early June

We have reached the point in this reality show where cartoons and kids building sets are having to fact check the White House Press Secretary for lying to the American people. Keep up the good work, Kayleigh!

