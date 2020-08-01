Welcome to August, Crooks and Liars! I hope I don't jinx us when I say that it's gotta be better than July.

Zandar Versus The Stupid tells us tales of the Trump Depression.

Mike The Mad Biologist is going to look closely at President Joe Biden's appointees. He has a point, especially after we saw all the mischief Comrade President Stupid caused with his apparatchiks, er, appointees.

No More Mister Nice Blog reads Peggy Noonan so we don't have to. Make mine a double!

John Pavlovitz says that he's "done with America," but I don't think he means it.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania explains to us why every Star Wars movie has the wrong title. Also: Lucas Films should hire this guy!

