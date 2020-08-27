Chris Wallace Shuts Down Fox News' Support Of Vigilante Violence

During Thursday's Fox News Outnumbered program, Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday, got into a heated argument with other Fox News pundits because they endorsed the idea that murderous vigilantes attacking protesters were justified because they were "filling a void" for the police, echoing the same racist fascism Tucker Carlson spewed at his audience on Wednesday night.

In an earlier segment Katie Pavlich, a staunch Trump supporter discussed vigilante justice in this unconscionable fashion:

I have to say on the argument of vigilante justice, when you have no police around to defend businesses and people who are being attacked, and their livelihoods burned to the ground, then there is a void that is filled, and you have to ask yourself, when resources are offered at the beginning of when these riots break out and rejected by Democratic leaders over and over again, you have to ask the question why.

Pavlich is saying that the police are too incompetent to handle protests so it's justified for right wing - white supremacist militia groups (that the DHS warned us about in 2009) to come in and terrorize those protesters.

This is insane law and order porn on all levels of decency.

Later on, Chris Wallace was asked to comment on a similar topic and he veered off to strongly push back against Pavlich and her sentiments which are now populating Fox News ever since a Trump supporting 17-year-old murdered two protesters in cold blood and injured another.

“I’ve got to push back on something we said at the end of the last segment because there seemed to be the implication that somehow vigilante justice was understandable or justified by the lack of sufficient police action and authority and presence in some of these cities,” he began before being interrupted by furious panel mates.

When Melissa Francis cut him off he refused to give in.

“I've just got to say this. Let me finish,” Wallace said to more interruptions.

A wide-eyed Pavlich asked who he was talking about, because she knew he was talking about her.

"Vigilantes were filling the void from the police," he repeated.

"Just as it is fair to say that rioting and looting is a completely inappropriate response to George Floyd or Jacob Blake, vigilante justice is a completely inappropriate response to the rioting in the street," Wallace scolded. "There is no justification for what happened in Kenosha and vigilante justice is a crime and should be punished as a crime.”

Harris Faulkner tried to cover for Pavlich by denying what she had just said.

Wallace shot back: "You were saying they were filling a void, I don't think that's right."

Harris then tried to clean up what was said earlier, but Wallace made his point.

Good on him.