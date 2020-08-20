Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kayleigh McEnany Won't Say Whether Trump Will Accept Election Outcome: ‘He’ll See What Happens’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday refused to say that President Donald Trump will accept the election results if he loses in November.
By David

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday refused to say that President Donald Trump will accept the election results if he loses in November.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked about Trump’s recent remarks claiming that the only way he can lose the election is if it is “rigged.”

“Does the president believe there is any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?” one reporter asked the press secretary.

“The president believes that he’s done a great job for the American people and he believes that will show in November,” McEnany insisted. “He believes that voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots, which are prone to fraud.”

“Is the president saying that if he doesn’t win this election that he will not accept the results?” a second reporter wondered.

“The president has always said he’ll see what happens,” McEnany admitted, “and make a determination in the aftermath. It’s the same thing he said last November. He wants a free election, a fair election and he wants confidence in the results of the election, particularly when you have states like Nevada doing mass mail-out voting to their voting rolls.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us