The Parallel Universe Edition.
The New York Crank explains the Porn Star Experience. Warning: Kimberly Guilfoyle content.
Convention randomly observed from The Rude Pundit.
Here's a surprise: The suburban scumbag gun-nut couple are violent bullies, per their next-door neighbor.
Yes, they are this cretinous: "46 People In North Texas Drank Bleach To Kill Coronavirus", from PoliticusUSA.
Bonus (non-political): 400-year-old shark speaks, at Ant Farmer's Almanac.
By M. Bouffant. You may send suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.