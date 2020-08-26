Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant

The Parallel Universe Edition.

The New York Crank explains the Porn Star Experience. Warning: Kimberly Guilfoyle content.

Convention randomly observed from The Rude Pundit.

Here's a surprise: The suburban scumbag gun-nut couple are violent bullies, per their next-door neighbor.

Yes, they are this cretinous: "46 People In North Texas Drank Bleach To Kill Coronavirus", from PoliticusUSA.

Bonus (non-political): 400-year-old shark speaks, at Ant Farmer's Almanac.

By M. Bouffant.

