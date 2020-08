Yesterday, Cassidy likened voting in person to shopping at Walmart - and never mind about the health and safety of poll workers, who tend to be older.

CASSIDY: I keep saying you can go to Walmart and be safe, just stand six feet behind the guy in front of you. Um, and why can’t we do that also at the voting booth? Of course we can.

Today, Cassidy tested positive for coronavirus. From Politico: