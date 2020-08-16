Steve Bannon Visited FOX News And Twitter Had Thoughts

Steve Bannon dropped in on FOX News this morning and he looked like he had been dealing with quarantine like the rest of us - badly. Twitter did not fail to notice and some of the comments were hilarious.
<nature show host voice>
A rare sight, indeed! The Ozark Mountain Bannon -a subspecies of Steve Bannon- is sloth-like beast marked by its greasy coif, multi-layered shirts, and an air of whiskey-laden white supremacy. It is most often found lurking in Holiday Inn parking lots. pic.twitter.com/HG8AYG8r9B
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) August 16, 2020
Steve Bannon looks like Ron Jeremy died and came back as a poltergeist.https://t.co/UnpqjZ8OJi pic.twitter.com/iPxYoMysst
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 16, 2020
Harry Potter is not for me. But come on... Steve Bannon looks exactly like that rat guy! pic.twitter.com/j3bOlSOYy8
— Sean O'Connor (@seanoconnz) August 16, 2020
I can't believe no one has compared him to Joyce Carol Oates' foot, yet. https://t.co/8zIPZMKtz8
— (((Bad at Ballet))) (@AlizaWrites) August 16, 2020
A good summary
Steve Bannon looks:
like a guy who was watching porn til 6:30am & his alarm was set for 7.
like a bag of pus that caught rickets
like gout that caught gout
like the patron the strippers ask the bouncer to keep an extra eye on
like he just did a 9 day road trip w/Steve Bannon
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 16, 2020
Steve Bannon: Exhibit A for how bigotry corrodes human beings. pic.twitter.com/l3UI0MZ2zv
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 16, 2020
Who is this and what is his occupation?
I'll start:
His nickname is Skeeter and he's a dissolute Palm Harbor, FL boat salesman on his 6th marriage. pic.twitter.com/sJpSbYy45M
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 16, 2020
That’s Jacky “Juiceman” Boudreaux.
Used to run late night infomercials for a high-end blender - The Juicematic - but disappeared when feds were prepping to hit him with wire fraud.
Believed to be in Honduras or Costa Rica.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 16, 2020
This is Colby Constantine, in the summer he picks up road kill on I-95 and in the winter he re-stocks refurbished sex toys at the Adam & Eve Warehouse in Destin. pic.twitter.com/6GQJWMUOIK
— YS (@NYinLA2121) August 16, 2020
Sells inert “herbal” Viagra knock-offs to guys in the Cracker Barrell parking lot
— CompletePsychoHat (@Popehat) August 16, 2020
say's his name is Teddy, claims to be the love child of Elvis...also claimed at one time he was abducted by aliens from Cygnus X-1..say's they taught him the secret of solving peace and for a couple shots of tequila, he'll whisper it in your daughters ear
— Daniel Hoover (@imdanhoover) August 16, 2020
LOL
His name is Chad, and he was the scion of a well-respected family. He had it all: looks, brains, money.
Until that fateful party when a classmate encouraged him to try reefer. “Just one puff,” the friend said.
Now Chad lives by the docks, competing with seagulls for food.
— Sarah Birnbaum (@sarahbirnbaum) August 16, 2020
Twitter never fails.