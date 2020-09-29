WATCH: AMJoy Panelist's Fiery Stand Against Trump's Court Packing

Brittany Packnett Cunningham was absolutely brilliant on AM Joy, making a great case for why we are "progressive" and why justice matters.

TIFFANY CROSS: Brittany Cunningham, I want to ask you, because the most important reason why Donald Trump wants to rush this justice through is because the Supreme Court could be asked to weigh in on the election. He's filling this court and questioning the legitimacy of our election. Back in 2000s, the story that I did was with [Bush v.] Gore, and we saw the role that the courts play. If these justices are asked to weigh in, and combining that with the uprising and increase groups of solidly Trump's base. We could have chaos in your government.

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM: I think at this point is so important. You've heard from the entire panel, a critical reminder, that this has been a long-term strategy and project, to further codify patriarchy and White supremacy, at the highest level of this government.

But the reason why Donald Trump wants to sprint to the end on this long marathon project, is to make sure he can resecure a victory. We have to be clear that "victory" is not about another term. If he's able to resecure "reelection," if he's able to resecure keeping that position, then he'll want to extend it out as far out as possible, not just for him but for the party.

I think everyone should be worried, especially on this fact, given Amy Comey Barrett's history around voting rights.

It should worry and offend all of us, her prior opinions, where she's written that voting is not an individual right but references historical idea that quote "only belongs to virtuous citizens."

We should worry about somebody who's looking at poor folks and black folks and LGBT folks and young people and women the way she does, and someone who views our democracy as "optional" for people who don't agree with her.

And Brittany? You have assembled such a thoughtful panel of so many various and important perspectives, that there are a lot of people who might be watching this, who never had to have their rights voted on or ruled on, and so their privilege may make them think, that 'this is just political chatter', or 'this is a game', or even that 'this is merely identity politics'. But for the rest of us, it's not a game.

And we should be reminded, that when oppressed people are more free, it has material benefits for everyone.

That those of us who call ourselves "liberal" or "progressive," all we stand for is progress, justice, equity. These are the things that everyone should be offended by, if you treat them as partisan.

Should we not be in favor of justice? Should we not be in favor of treating everyone equitably?

Amy Comey Barrett and the party that is trying to rush her through this process stands against those very things. And this judge wants to get in the way of healthcare, our bodily autonomy, and most importantly our democratic voice. It should offend all of us, and it is not identity politics. That should be a "no" for everyone.