Tom Homan: 'We Don't Deport U.S. Citizens'

Lyin' Tom Homan stepped up to the press mics and spoke his native language about whether or not ICE deports U.S. citizens and others with legal status.

Before we examine what he said, let me tell you the story of Brian Morales, who was born in Denver, Colorado and picked up by ICE and detained in Texas. He repeatedly told the ICE officers that he had his birth certificate and Social Security card at home, but was not permitted to get them. Morales does not speak English, only Spanish. He holds dual Mexican/American citizenship.

ICE accused him of lying and prepared him for deportation. They never allowed him to get his documentation to prove his citizenship.

In the end, he agreed to early deportation so he could see his newborn daughter and wife in Mexico, where as noted above, he is also a citizen. This was a Kavanaugh stop gone terribly wrong. He never should have been arrested and once arrested he should have been given the opportunity to prove his citizenship. Instead he was locked up and prepared for dumping on the other side of the border. I suppose he should be grateful it wasn't Zambia or something.

With that story and the stories of at least 170 other U.S. citizens who were wrongly deported in mind, listen to what Tom Homan says here:

REPORTER: What safeguards will you have in place to make sure that the US citizens and legal immigrants are protected from these operations? HOMAN: We do our job. If a US citizen got nothing to fear, we deport people that are going to be deportable.



We arrest people that are going to be deportable based on reasonable suspicion.

So that U.S. citizen Brian Morales, who was WORKING and had proof he was a U.S. Citizen, was subject to a Kavanaugh stop for no reasonable suspicion other than the fact that he didn't speak English. But wait, there's more! Tom Homan had more lies to tell.

REPORTER: So you know, you're a citizen, have US citizens ever been shortly detained based on reasonable suspicion? HOMAN: I'm sure. I'm sure. You know, if you have reasonable suspicion, they only want you to do that. And you need reasonable suspicion for a short detention, a short interview. And once you're determined, okay, you're not the guy we're looking for, you're released. But we don't deport US citizens.

Hey, Brett Kavanaugh, you and Tom go out for beers and get your stories straight or something?

I'll give Brian Morales the last word here: “As a U.S. citizen, how can they treat me like this, just because I only speak Spanish? I want them to take responsibility.”

Abolish ICE. Now.

h/t Aaron Rupar