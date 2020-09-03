Bill Barr: Didn’t Jesse Jackson Say He’s More Scared Of Blacks Than Whites?

I wonder how many Black people who have been needlessly stopped by the police Barr has actually talked to. I'm going to guess none.

Meanwhile, get ready for your jaw to drop as Barr pointed to racist behavior by Blacks to justify racist behavior by whites. It was part of a lengthy interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN today.

BARR: I do think that. I don't think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism in police departments or in most police officers.. I think there are stereotypes. I think people operate very frequently according to stereotypes and I think it takes extra precaution on the part of law enforcement to make sure we don't reduce people to stereotypes, we treat them as individuals.

[…]

I don't think there are two justice systems. I think the narrative that the police are on some, you know, epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that that's based on race. The fact of the matter it’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer. There were ten cases last year, six of them the suspect was attacking the police officer physically. So, these are rare things compared to the 7 to 8,000 young black men who are killed every year.

[…]

To me [systemic racism] means that it's built into the institution. and I don't think that's true. I think our institutions have been reformed in the past 60 years. and if anything has been built in, it's a bias to nondiscrimination and safeguards against that. …

Also, I think we have to be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around. Racism usually means, you know, that I believe that because of your race, you're a lesser human being than me and I think there are people in the United States that feel that way. but I don't think it is as common as people suggest. And I think we have safeguards to ensure that it doesn't really have an effect to someone's future. I think we've made a lot of progress in the past 60 years. To listen to the American left nowadays, you'd think we've gotten nowhere.

BLITZER: There's no doubt there's been a lot of progress. but do you think Black people are treated differently by law enforcement than white people?

BARR: I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest that they are treated differently. but I don't think that that's necessarily racism. Didn't Jesse Jackson say that when he looks behind him and he sees a group of young black males walking behind him, he's more scared than when he sees a group of white youths walking behind him? Does that make him a racist?