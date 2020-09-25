Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Here's How Your Q-Loving Relatives React To Fact Checking

Anything that contradicts what they're told is all part of the plot.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

CNN did an investigation into the closed circle of Trump-driven disinformation, and it's hard to see how to get through to these people.

"All right, this morning, a remarkable CNN investigation," John Berman said.

"What are the results of the deliberate misinformation campaigns being staged by President Trump and his campaign? What are Trump supporters voters actually hearing? Well, really for the first time, now we know. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan spent time at a Trump event and heard some just amazing things."

And boy, he sure did.

TRUMP SUPPORTER: When people say it's fact checked, it's wrong because it's taken out of context. Like when Joe Biden fell asleep during a live interview on television.
REPORTER: Claimed that he fell asleep -- I think that was an edited one, right?
SUPPORTER: I didn't think it was -- it looked pretty live to me with no cuts in it.

"A lot of people we spoke to today are sharing posts on Facebook that later get fact checked by Facebook's third party fact checkers," O'Sullivan said.

TRUMP SUPPORTER: Anything I put on there about our president is only on for a few minutes and then all of a sudden they're fact checking me saying this, that, and the other thing, which I know is not true. Their fact checkers are wrong.
SECOND TRUMP SUPPORTER: They'll right away go to the conservative site and say, that's wrong, then they pull it. And they're not going to the liberal sites. And them are the real lies. They're the real liars out there.

"Also circulating online, more insidious forms of misinformation, including baseless claims about Vice President Joe Biden being a pedophile," O'Sullivan said.

"Do you guys seriously think that Joe Biden is a pedophile?"

"Yes, I do."

"I feel he is."

"I feel he's part of the game."

"That baseless, fabricated claim about Biden is circulating among supporters of Qanon, a conspiracy theory that the FBI says is a potential domestic terrorism threat. Some of these false claims have been amplified by the president himself. The FBI is saying that Qanon is a dangerous conspiracy theory. Does that make you think for a second, hang on, should I be following this thing?"

"No, because Qanon's bringing up the bad things about the FBI. That's why they're saying it. That's why they're afraid of it."

So there you go. You can't trust anyone except Q.

"Two things. One, I mean, it's effective. These people hear that message. The other thing is, Facebook, it's on -- I know they take some of it down, but it takes a while," Berman said.

"Please, don't kid yourself," Alysin Camerota said. Facebook has not stepped up, nor have any of the social media platforms stepped up to combat this level -- it's chilling. What we just saw was chilling."

Yes, it is.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.