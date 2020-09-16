Herd Mentality: White House COVID Outbreak Edition

At the ABC Town Hall (aka "ambush" by regular old American citizens asking questions) Donald Trump talked about how "Herd Mentality" would help us if a vaccine didn't come. He probably meant "herd immunity" which is a fancy way of saying let's thin the herd and sacrifice a few million people.
Well, it looks like karma is a Democrat, because less than 12 hours later the White House announced that numerous people AT THE WHITE HOUSE tested positive today.
Shortly after this news, Jared Kushner cancelled a long booked interview with Andrea Mitchell at MSNBC
And this is just one day after the signing of a fake peace treaty between countries that weren't fighting, but you know, facts.
Trump also had many trips around the country in the last week to visit with supporters (aka cult members) and it is unclear how many of these now positive folks joined him and could have been positive while flying with him.
Welp.