Herd Mentality: White House COVID Outbreak Edition

At the ABC Town Hall (aka "ambush" by regular old American citizens asking questions) Donald Trump talked about how "Herd Mentality" would help us if a vaccine didn't come. He probably meant "herd immunity" which is a fancy way of saying let's thin the herd and sacrifice a few million people.

Well, it looks like karma is a Democrat, because less than 12 hours later the White House announced that numerous people AT THE WHITE HOUSE tested positive today.

The White House called the journalists from the pool 30 minutes late to get our routine covid test. I was told they were late because "It was a very busy morning. We had a couple of positives today" — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 16, 2020

Asked @MarkMeadows if he had information about positive cases in the White House today: pic.twitter.com/WZRZdEsEuT — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 16, 2020

Shortly after this news, Jared Kushner cancelled a long booked interview with Andrea Mitchell at MSNBC

Andrea Mitchell just said Kushner cancelled their long booked interview this morning. — GingerZoe #BlackLivesMatter 💖💚🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💙💜😷 (@ZoePerdue) September 16, 2020

And this is just one day after the signing of a fake peace treaty between countries that weren't fighting, but you know, facts.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for #COVID-19 today one day after after Israeli PM Netanyahu, UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed & Bahraini FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani met with them. https://t.co/XnJCef0rQu — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) September 16, 2020

Trump also had many trips around the country in the last week to visit with supporters (aka cult members) and it is unclear how many of these now positive folks joined him and could have been positive while flying with him.

Welp.