MAGA Nutjobs Block Entrance To Voting Site In Fairfax, Virginia

Get ready, people. There will be a lot more of this. Be prepared with your cell phones to record, photograph their faces, get license plates, and call the police. Blocking the entrance to a polling place is a felony. Voter intimidation is a crime. Election monitors are required to make sure this is not allowed at EVERY SINGLE POLLING PLACE.

This was in Fairfax, Virginia, today.

Trump Supporters came over to the early voting site to protest while people are in line to Vote in FairFax Virginia. #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/Lkkl4o2aAc — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020

Update: They Moved everyone inside. — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020

Trump Supporters continue to protest at the #EarlyVoteVA site in Fairfax VA. They have to move voters inside because they are blocking the site for voters. #Vote #vote2020 — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020

As you can see here they are blocking the entrance to the voting site. #EarlyVoting #VA #FairFax pic.twitter.com/KJ6fbLdP3G — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020

Update: Most of the #MAGA Supporters cleared out when extra security came to monitor the voting site. — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020

If this was yesterday when the line was around the corner this would have been tragic. — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020