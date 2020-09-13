Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By blogenfreude

Homeless in the High Desert - who ARE these people ...?!

Mike the Mad Biologist - can state and local Democrats play hardball?

No More Mr. Nice Blog - Trump's transactional relationship with reality;

The Mahablog - sit up and uncross your arms, Donald!

The New York Crank - a few random departures from the subject of the elephant in the room.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and has listened to Mary Trump's book. You can also read it. It is as eye-opening as you'd expect.

Also, you should watch Andrea Chalupa's movie Mr. Jones, about the coverup of Stalin's genocide in Ukraine in the 1930s. Gareth Jones covered the story and the New York Times's man in Moscow covered it up. Andrea and Sarah Kendzior produce the Gaslit Nation podcast.

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.