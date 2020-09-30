Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753

Darwinfish 2: The rush to fill Ginsburg's seat and the revelations about Trump's taxes won't sway hard-core Trumpanzees, but maybe they'll sway a few independents.

Hopes & Fears: Need reasons to vote for Biden beyond just "he's not Trump"? Here they are.

Big Bad Bald Bastard: The toxic masculinity at the heart of the MAGA movement is rising to the surface.

Atheist Revolution: The Republicans have made it clear that modern politics is just about raw power -- so we need to be the ones to have power.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!

