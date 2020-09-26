Activism
Trayvon Martin’s Mom On Breonna Taylor: Be Angry, Get Involved And Vote

Sybrina Fulton, who knows all too well the pain of losing someone because of the color of his skin and the lack of accountability for his murderer, spoke powerfully about how to channel grief and fury over the senseless killing of Breonna Taylor and other Black lives.
Fulton was asked by host Tiffany Cross on AM Joy this morning how to “change the narrative” around Black life, given that the same tragedy plays out “again and again and again.”

Fulton is angry about Breonna Taylor, and the never-ending cycle, too. She urged others who feel the same way to get more involved in making change.

FULTON: I want us to be angry. I want us to be upset by what happened but I want us, to propel us to do some kind of action, to get more involved, to participate more. Maybe participate more with rallies, write letters, run for office. Those are the things that we need to do when we get angry and last, but not least, but more importantly, we need to make sure we get out and vote because it's so important.

I don't have to tell you about our ancestors that were beaten, that were arrested, just to get the right to vote. I don't have to tell you about that because we are living in a time right now where we can actually see a crisis happening right in front of us. And so I don't have to tell you what our ancestors went through. We all know what our ancestors - but we're going through a tough time right now. And when we get angry, we need to do something about that anger and it doesn't need to be destructive.

We need to do something where we can see the results of what we're doing and, like I said, run for office, join a nonprofit organization, make sure we get out and vote. We need to do those things. We need to change these laws that allow police officers or allow anyone else to disrespect our own home.

I mean, I was so disappointed by the decision that was made by the grand jury because you know, I can -- you can't run down the street. you can't walk down the street. You can't play your radio too loud, you can't sell loosie cigarettes, you can't do anything and now we're not even safe in our own homes.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

