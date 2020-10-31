Biden Harris Campaign Cancelled Austin TX Rally After Being Stalked And Harrassed By Rabid Trump Supporters

The Biden-Harris Bus was forced to cancel a Friday rally in Austin, Texas after facing frightening and harrassing behavior by a group of rapid and dangerous Trump supporters, both on the roads in Trump flag covered pick up trucks to on the ground pedestrians yelling threats.
The bus was transporting various high profile Democratic speakers to an event in Austin, including Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Wendy Davis and Austin Mayor Steve Adler. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were not on the bus or included in the event, although Kamala did make 3 stops at other locations in Texas.
The bus was also followed by rabid and violent Trump supporters on the road, where video caught them surrounding the bus, honking their horns and actually inciting a car accident through side swiping one of the staffers white SUV's. Hopefully the offender who caused the accident will be charged with a crime - thankfully no one appears to have been hurt, although the SUV did suffer serious damage to the entire right side.
Here is video of the actual sideswipe, initiated by the violent Trump supporter:
And the damage afterwards:
The Travis County Democrats report that the group caught on video at this event are repeat offenders, showing p at numerous events all over the county. These protestors should really be called violent and armed pro-Trump vigilantes looking to incite violence.
Truth: Trump supporters are Domestic Terrorists and Donald Trump loves them.