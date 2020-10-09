Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Commemorate The Best Part Of 2020 With A Pence And Fly Bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is taking preorders for the best part of the the VP debate with a bobblehead commemorating Mike Pence's Fly.
By Chris capper Li...
1 day ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Easily, the best part of the VP debate -- and perhaps of all of 2020 -- was when Mike Pence became Lord of the Flies.

To meet a sudden demand, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located right here in Milwaukee, has announced that they are taking preorders for a Mike Pence and Fly bobblehead:

Image from: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The most viral moment of Wednesday night's vice presidential debate was when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head, and now that can forever live on in your home in bobblehead form.

Yes, a bobblehead of the U.S. vice president, with a fly on his head, because this is 2020.

[...]

The bobblehead shows Pence in his debate-night suit, next to a plexiglass-like barrier, with a fly on his head.

"Social media has been abuzz with talk of the fly at last night’s debate, and when we received several requests for a bobblehead with Pence and the fly, we knew we had to get to work,” Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, said in a press release. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces as they look back at 2020.”

The cost is $25.00 with a shipping fee of $8.00. They expect to start shipping orders in January 2021.

If you want one to commemorate this special occasion, you can order it at their online store.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.