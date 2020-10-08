Steve Schmidt Claims That The Fly That Landed On Pence's Head Was 'Mark Of The Devil'

The fly that landed on Mike Pence's head, and stayed there for two minutes, made for some er... interesting debate analysis from MSNBC contributor Steve Schmidt. Facetious or not, Pence can't be pleased with the symbolism here. And, in a way, Schmidt is right. Long after we've forgotten about the obfuscation, the condescension, and the outright lies of Pence, we'll remember that he was on the debate stage last night with a fly on his head for two straight minutes, neither of them moving.

Source: Mediaite

Steve Schmidt, a former George W. Bush and John McCain staffer who has since become a prominent anti-Trump critic and founder of the Lincoln Project, stunned MSNBC’s Ari Melber after claiming the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s debate was a “mark of the devil.”

“I don’t think it’s ever a good sign when a fly lands on your head for two minutes,” declared Schmidt on MSNBC. “You know that’s a sign all through the history of sin, and historically, biblically.”

“You know a fly, he who commands the fly, has always been seen historically as the mark of the devil,” Schmidt went on.

Melber quickly shot back, “Well Steve, now as a journalist, now I have to ask for the record, are you joking? Because the fly could have landed on anyone.”

“Yes, but it didn’t. It landed on Mike Pence, and it says something,” Schmidt claimed. “Something karmic about the status of the campaign.”