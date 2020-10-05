This Is Disgusting -Trump Now Says He 'Understands' Coronavirus Because He's Infected

I was trying to get some downtime this weekend so I missed this idiotic one-minute campaign video of Trump telling people "I get it and I understand" COVID19.

WTF has Trump been doing since January? That's nine months of refusing to meet with Dr. Fauci, but he has plenty of time for frauds like Dr. Atlas?

How does Trump not understand that millions of people have become infected? That well over two hundred thousand people are dead because of it? That holding superspreader events should be criminal?

"It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about Covid. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't let's read the book school and I get it and I understand and it's a very interesting thing and I'm going to be letting you know about it," Trump said.

Wait, what?

A person doesn't need to get cancer to understand how deadly and destructive that disease is. We have eyes and ears and a brain. And we have friends or family members that have suffered through it.

Trump is now trying to use his disregard of the coronavirus, which caused the Rose Garden massacre throughout his campaign and closest advisors, as if he's now better prepared to deal with the pandemic than Joe Biden.

I'll take a candidate who takes the virus seriously over one that never has, and gets everyone around him infected.

Kayleigh McEnany, the press secretary is the latest victim of Trump's negligence.

Trump has handled the outbreak of COVID19 like a dithering old all man worrying about getting the common cold.

"It's just like the flu, It'll just go away," he said. Trump's negligence knows no bounds.

Trump has undermined all the medical people that have tried to get the virus under control from the beginning.

He lied to the American people throughout this entire year to the detriment and health of this nation.

Almost 210,000 people are dead and more are being infected daily and now, after refusing to follow the CDC guidelines his own administration has set by holding superspreader events like campaign rallies and the Rose Garden massacre he tells the people that he finally understands.

This man must be removed from office.

UPDATE: Of course campaign surrogates on Fox, like Mercedes Schlapp below, are now echoing the message that Trump's "experience" with the virus is an advantage over Biden. Give me a break.