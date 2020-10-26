Ferrari-Driving NFL Player DeAndre Hopkins Flips Off Trump Caravan

Hah ha! Who among us has not wanted to do this -- while driving a Ferrari, no less? Good for Hopkins! Via AZCentral.com:

People participating in a caravan of hundreds of vehicles circling Valley highways as a parade of sorts for President Donald Trump say Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins swerved through the caravan and flipped people off.

People who said they were in the caravan posted photos on Twitter of Hopkins giving the middle finger while driving a Ferrari convertible around 1:30 p.m. In the images, he is wearing a distinctive shirt that he was seen wearing when he arrived at State Farm Stadium later that afternoon.

Tony Garcia and April Garcia were driving in the caravan when they noticed a black Ferrari weaving in and out of the line. They said they saw the Ferrari exit the Loop 101 freeway near the stadium and hypothesized that the driver could be a football player.