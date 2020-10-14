Politics
LIVE: Day 2, Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing For Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Yesterday, Amy Coney Barrett refused to say it’s against the constitution for a president to delay the election or to say voter intimidation is illegal and wrong.
By Susie Madrak

Dana Millbank on yesterday's Barrett hearing:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett wasn’t inclined to opine on anything — not on whether in vitro fertilization is “tantamount to manslaughter,” not on whether she might support re-criminalizing homosexuality and certainly not on whether she’d invalidate Obamacare or Roe v. Wade.

But the most chilling moment of her Supreme Court confirmation testimony Tuesday came when she said she would “need to hear arguments” about whether President Trump can postpone the election.

“President Trump made claims of voter fraud and suggested he wanted to delay the upcoming election,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, observed. “Does the Constitution give the president of the United States the authority to unilaterally delay a general election under any circumstances? Does federal law?”

This should have been a gimme. There was only one correct answer: No.

