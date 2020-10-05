The "Can't Wait Much Longer" &/or "Four Wks. & A Day" Edition.

Balloon Juice leads us to facts about the young (allegedly) murdering thug & his (alleged, ha) victims in Kenosha.

Not the same patient? News From me takes a look at the world today, & suggests what Biden might advertise.

Off the Kuff's wkly. link dump, w/ several baseball deaths. Didn't even know Ron Perranoski had passed. S'alright; he was 84.

Yastreblyansky gives the Literary Corner treatment to Lumpy's latest.

Bonus Police Terror Track: Long Beach Police Department Removes "Unauthorized" Trump Flag Flying Over Headquarters.

