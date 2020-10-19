Good morning Crooks and Liars! The good news and the bad news are the same: 14 unbearable days until the election! I keep reading that all the money and enthusiasm is on the side of Team Good, and that Team Evil is now rationing their few remaining dollars. Best advice I heard all weekend: Go to bed each night knowing Joe Biden is ahead in the polls, BUT wake up each morning thinking he's down by 5 and GET TO WORK! Keep up the enthusiasm, but assume nothing!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).