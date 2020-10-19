Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Good morning Crooks and Liars! The good news and the bad news are the same: 14 unbearable days until the election! I keep reading that all the money and enthusiasm is on the side of Team Good, and that Team Evil is now rationing their few remaining dollars. Best advice I heard all weekend: Go to bed each night knowing Joe Biden is ahead in the polls, BUT wake up each morning thinking he's down by 5 and GET TO WORK! Keep up the enthusiasm, but assume nothing!

Driftglass reminds us we've been here before.

Max's Dad has a few things to say about The Federalist Society's latest offering: Judge Barrett.

Big Bad Bald Bastard knows how to hurt a narcissist.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap recaps last week as only he can.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.