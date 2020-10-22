Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Good morning! The theocrats are out in force for the self-proclaimed Chosen One, and at a time when 70% of Americans state that they are in favor of allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally, well, we learn something about one particular American who isn't a fan of marriage equality.

TowleRoad tells us that Amy Coney Barrett served as a trustee at an anti-LGBTQ school that barred gay teachers, kids, and kids from same-sex parents.

Juanita Jean reports that Pat Robertson heard from sweet Baby Jeebus hisself that Prznint Stupid is gonna win the re-election so the End Time can start!

Civil Commotion says the Pope is making a step forward for LGBTQ recognition, but it's not as big as it sounds.

Bonus Track: The Bloggess presents an early halloween story with ghosts and strange noises in the night!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

