What a week! We've seen Republican treachery (Amy Coney Barrett's nomination) and incompetence (anything Prznint Stupid has done), and if it were not so terrifying it would be laughable. Thanks to the work of 28+ bloggers, we've managed to make sense of this week, and despite everything, we still had a few giggles along the way.

Just An Earthbound Misfit reports that Prznint Stupid want us to die, especially if we're poor.

Reveal reveals how claims of voter fraud in Florida fell apart.

The Way of Improvement tells theocrat Robert Jeffress, "That's not scriptural!"

Bonus Track: Crazy Eddie's Motie News celebrates National Talk Show Host Day 2020 with Colbert, Kimmel, Sam Bee, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah!

