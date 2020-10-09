The "It's a Blessing from God it's Friday" Edition.
Ten Bears has an inconvenient reminder for you: The climate continues to change, & we don't seem to be doing a damn thing about it.
The attempted/fantasized Michigan gubernatorial kidnapping: Hackwhackers. Bonus editorial cartoon round-up.
Mike Lee, Utah Senator, took a bold stand against democracy. Tana Ganeva at the Americn Independent.
FIrst Draft checks the polls & stuff.
Scientific American Bonus: "How Trump Exemplifies Our Ableist Culture
The idea that we must 'beat' or 'get over' illness helps explain the grotesque carnival we’re now seeing in the White House"
