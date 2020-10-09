Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Friday's Links to Liberal Blogs
By M. Bouffant
Ten Bears has an inconvenient reminder for you: The climate continues to change, & we don't seem to be doing a damn thing about it.

The attempted/fantasized Michigan gubernatorial kidnapping: Hackwhackers. Bonus editorial cartoon round-up.

Mike Lee, Utah Senator, took a bold stand against democracy. Tana Ganeva at the Americn Independent.

FIrst Draft checks the polls & stuff.

Scientific American Bonus: "How Trump Exemplifies Our Ableist Culture
The idea that we must 'beat' or 'get over' illness helps explain the grotesque carnival we’re now seeing in the White House"

M. Bouffant assembled this. Send suggestions to mbru@crooksandliarscom.

