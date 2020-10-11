Misc
Sunday In The Liberal Blogosphere
By M. Bouffant
White Sun, Red Light Image from: M. Bouffant

It's the "Deadline Approaching & I Haven't A Clever Title" Edition.

FairAndUnbalanced present their weekly round-up, w/ many of the usual suspects I didn't get to this week.

Coupla Things, from Donna.

John Scalzi notes a "tardy bell", & how the educational system oppresses children. Fascist school administrations, leave the youth alone!!

Superspreaderman stuff, from Steve M., & a visual from Tengrain.

Bonus Culture Corner from the Big Bad Bald Bastard: Amazon's planning a Lord of the Rings series. Bad idea, for many reasons. The solutions-oriented Bastard, however, offers an alternative.

It's been like pulling teeth for this wk.'s aggregator, Web of Evil (&Ennui)'s M. Bouffant. He'll be back after the election. (If there's anything still standing.)

Keep sending tips & suggestions for this feature to mbru@crooksandliars.com, & continue to take all possible precautions.

Tags:
