Charles Payne Says Real Family Separation Is COVID-Restricted Thanksgiving

Talk about privilege.

Charles Payne blabbed on Fox and Friends Tuesday about the terrible "family separation" that is being endured and how horrible it is.

You mean how the Trump administration deliberately ripped migrant refugee children from their parents as a way-- as US POLICY -- to deter migrants from attempting to seek legal asylum in the US?

Heavens no, Payne is whining like a little beyotch about the "family separation" that will occur this Thanksgiving, as Americans make the decision NOT to kill their grandparents with an undetected yet lethal coronavirus.

CHARLES PAYNE: One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families.

Family separation but not at the border. Got it. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) November 17, 2020

666 kids taken away from their parents and no desire or ability to reunite them won't be with mom or dad Thanksgiving Christmas, possibly ever! What deplorable immoral scum does that?😠 — SVTaylor BidenHarris2020🥁🐝🌊 (@sharonvt75) November 17, 2020