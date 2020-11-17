Charles Payne Says Real Family Separation Is COVID-Restricted Thanksgiving

Talk about privilege.
Charles Payne blabbed on Fox and Friends Tuesday about the terrible "family separation" that is being endured and how horrible it is.
You mean how the Trump administration deliberately ripped migrant refugee children from their parents as a way-- as US POLICY -- to deter migrants from attempting to seek legal asylum in the US?
Heavens no, Payne is whining like a little beyotch about the "family separation" that will occur this Thanksgiving, as Americans make the decision NOT to kill their grandparents with an undetected yet lethal coronavirus.