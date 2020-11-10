Facebook Removes Several Steve Bannon Pages Claiming A Stolen Election

Remember all the fawning media profiles about "genius" Steve Bannon? Ha, ha! He's not a genius, he's just a low-level chaos demon. Via the Washington Post:

Facebook took down a large network of pages tied to former Trump chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon for pushing misinformation about voter fraud and delegitimizing election results. Bannon’s page also incurred penalties, including not being allowed to post content, but was not removed from Facebook.

The seven pages, which had a total of over 2.45 million followers, and used the “Stop the Steal” messaging, were flagged for Facebook by the progressive group Avaazz on Friday night.

The move comes just days after Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter after alleging that President Trump should quickly execute Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert. Facebook had also removed two videos from his page for inciting violence.

“We’ve removed several clusters of activity for using inauthentic behavior tactics to artificially boost how many people saw their content,” said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone. “That includes a Group that was originally named ‘Stop the Steal’ which later became ‘Gay Communists for Socialism’ and misled people about its purpose using deceptive tactics.”