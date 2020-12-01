Mike Flynn's Pardon Is Broad And Sketchy, Suggests Coverup

The DOJ released the full text of Michael Flynn's pardon. The language clearly suggests that he committed a whole lot of crimes that we don't know about yet and Trump is determined to keep Flynn quiet.

Here is the pardon:

JUST IN: DOJ has moved to dismiss the Flynn case and released a copy of Trump's pardon document. pic.twitter.com/qn3jhe8H2M — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 30, 2020

Remarkably sweeping language for the pardon. It absolves Flynn of lying to the FBI and also:



"any and all possible offenses arising from the facts set forth ... or that might arise, or be charged, claimed or asserted" baed on the Mueller investigation or any grand juries. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 30, 2020

I am no expert but this pardon looks written to try to establish a precedent for blanket pardons. It pardons all offenses within the jurisdiction of the Special Counsel, something Trump may hope to do for himself and the lawbreakers he surrounds himself with. Nice try won’t work. https://t.co/R5i7sYWs7G — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 30, 2020

Ford pardoned Nixon in blanket way for 5 yr period, but the pardon noted there was an existing Grand jury investigation & could be read to be so confined-despite Ford’s attempt to go further. My point is this is sketchy,like all things Trump,Flynn pardon not about Flynn but Trump — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 30, 2020

Wow. Flynn’s pardon extends to any crimes within the “investigatory authority” of the Special Counsel, including crimes *arising* out of facts “known to” the SC within the scope of its investigation. Kinda suggests that his criminal liability wasn’t just lying to the FBI 🤔🙄 https://t.co/iTuPk2yxn3 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 30, 2020

Short version: Flynn committed a whole slew of crimes - lying to the FBI *and more* - and this pardon covers all of ‘em, plus anything else anyone could possibly think of.



As I’ve said: a flagrantly corrupt abuse of power. https://t.co/3z8h7KpjIe — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) November 30, 2020

Will this be challenged in court? Will Trump use the same language to pardon himself, his family and his Cabinet? Probably. Has there been a more corrupt person in the White House in the history of our country? I do not think so.