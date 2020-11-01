Lindsey Graham: Women Can 'Follow Traditional Family Structure' If They Want A 'Place' In America

Sen. Lindsey Graham says Amy Coney Barrett shows young women can go anywhere in America "if you are pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure."



The term "traditional family structure" has been used to exclude and denigrate LGBTQ families. pic.twitter.com/bbpvnBdFU7 — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 31, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told women over the weekend that they can "follow traditional family structure" if they want to be welcome in America.

Graham made the remarks at a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, where he hyped the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

"You know what I like about Judge Barrett? She's got everything," Graham explained to supporters. "She's just not wicked smart, she's incredibly good. She embraces her faith."

"I want every young woman to know that that there's a place for you in America if you're pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure," he added, "that you can go anywhere, young lady."